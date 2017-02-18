HL3B: Watson fires 14-man Warwickshire to second win 18 February 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Antrim's Liam Watson.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Liam Watson posted 2-10 as Warwickshire made it two wins from two in Division 3B of the Allianz League with a 2-12 to 1-9 victory over Fermanagh at Brewster Park this afternoon.

The former Antrim sharpshooter was in sparkling form for the Exiles who played over half the game with 14 men following Colm McBride's dismissal on a second yellow card late in the first half.

Boosted by Sean Corrigan's early goal, the hosts were leading by 1-5 to 0-6 coming up to half-time, but Watson then swooped for his first goal to leave the sides level on 1-6 apiece at the break.

The 2012 All-Ireland club winner with Loughgiel Shamrocks raised his second green flag shortly after the restart and reeled off a succession of points thereafter as Warwickshire took the two points back with them across the Irish Sea.