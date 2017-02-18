Sigerson Cup final: St. Mary's fight back to edge out holders 18 February 2017





UCD's Conor McCarthy with Colm Byrne of St. Mary's

©INPHO UCD's Conor McCarthy with Colm Byrne of St. Mary's©INPHO

St. Mary's University 0-13

UCD 2-6

St. Mary's recovered from the concession of two early Colm Basquel goals to lift the Sigerson Cup for the first time since 1989.

Champions UCD looked to be on course for their expected victory at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan when Dublin starlet Basquel struck twice in the opening four minutes, but they could only manage one point in the first half as a wind-assisted Mary's fought back to lead by 0-9 to 2-1 at the break.

Undermined by a tally of 14 wides, UCD reduced the deficit to the minimum on a couple of occasions in the second half, but they were unable to regain parity as their Belfast opponents held on for a famous victory.

Basquel, who won an All-Ireland club medal with Ballyboden St. Enda's 11 months ago, raised his first green flag inside the first 60 seconds after Jack Barry teed him up. When Jack McCaffrey put Basquel through for his second goal, it seemed UCD would run riot, but the underdogs dug in and never looked back after Oisin O'Neill opened their account in the 10th minute.

Remarkably, The Ranch added eight more points without reply per Conall McCann, Conor Meyler, O'Neill, Cathal McShane and Ciaran Corrigan to open up a 0-9 to 2-0 lead before Paul Mannion ended a 26-minute scoring lull for the holders on the stroke of half-time.

McShane restored the winners' three-point advantage on the restart before points from Barry McGinn and Conor McCarthy left the minimum in it. Crucially, St. Mary's succeeded in keeping their noses in front as scores from Kieran McKeary and Corey Quinn put three between the sides again.

A late UCD surge yielded points from Basquel and McCarthy, but they couldn't draw level as Paddy Tally's men upset the odds.

St. Mary's University - M Reid; R Mooney, K Mallon, A McKay; C MacIomhair, C Meyler (0-1), C Byrne; C McCann (0-2), O O’Neill (0-4, 3f); C Corrigan (0-1), K McGeary (0-2f), S McConville; K McKernan, M Fitzpatrick, C McShane (0-2). Subs: C Quinn (0-1) for S McConville, J Hannigan for K Mallon.

UCD - C Honan; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, R McDaid; C Mullally, S Coen, J McCaffrey; B O’Sullivan, J Barry; A McDonnell, C McCarthy (0-2, 1f), E Wallace (0-1); P Mannion (0-1), C Basquel (2-1), B McGinn (0-1). Subs: L Casey for A McDonnell, T Hayes for P Mannion, L Moran for B O’Sullivan (BC).

Referee - C Lane.