All-Ireland club JHC final: Kelly the Mayfield hero 18 February 2017





Mooncoin's Conor Brophy with Patrick Duggan of Mayfield

©INPHO Mooncoin's Conor Brophy with Patrick Duggan of Mayfield©INPHO

Mayfield (Cork) 2-16

Mooncoin (Kilkenny) 1-18

Nicky Kelly is the toast of Mayfield after his late winning point secured a dramatic victory over Mooncoin in the All-Ireland club JHC final at Croke Park.

The centre forward fired over 0-11, including 0-6 from play, in a man of the match performance as a Cork club claimed All-Ireland junior honours for the first time since 2011. They were pushed all the way by their Kilkenny opponents who came from six points down at half-time to regain parity with 10 minutes to go. However, Kelly had the final say for the men from Roy Keane country.

With Alan Walsh to the fore, Mooncoin raced into an early 0-3 to 0-0 lead before Mayfield suddenly came to life. A Patrick Duggan goal propelled them into a 1-3 to 0-4 lead on the quarter-hour mark before John Fitzgerald (Mooncoin) and David Malone (Mayfield) traded goals.

But four points from Kelly ensured the Cork city outfit of a 2-9 to 1-6 lead at the break.

With captain Ethan O'Ryan making a big impact off the bench, Mooncoin stormed back to level with scores from Eamonn Hennebry, Kevin Crowley and Fitzgerald after the restart. The lead swapped hands in a grandstand finish before Kelly won it in injury-time for the Leesiders.

Mayfield - R O’Keeffe; K Brosnan, D Lucey, B O’Leary; G Lehane, S O’Donovan, G Looney; K Punch (0-1), D Hayes; D O’Neill (0-1), N Kelly (0-11, 4f, 1'65), D Malone (1-2); S Duggan (0-1), S Kelly, P Duggan (1-0). Subs: I Looney for S Duggan, C O’Sullivan for K Punch, K Walsh for S Kelly.

Mooncoin - E Purcell; C Brophy, N Mackey, L Hennebry; C Daly, E Hennebry, S Kearns; C Fleming, K Crowley (0-08, 5f, 1'65); S Walsh, A Walsh (0-2), R Wall (0-2); M Grace (0-1), E Hennebry (0-3), J Fitzgerald (1-1). Subs: E Ryan for C Fleming, K Kirwan for S Walsh, P Hennebry for M Grace, P Walsh (0-1) for R Wall.

Referee - C Cunning.