Harty Cup: Templemore end 39-year wait in style 18 February 2017





St. Colman's Jamie O'Leary and Eoin Wallace with Lyndon Fairbrother of Templemore

Our Lady's, Templemore 2-22

St. Colman's, Fermoy 1-6

Our Lady's, Templemore produced a stunning performance to overwhelm St. Colman's, Fermoy and lift the Harty Cup for the first time since 1978 at the Gaelic Grounds this afternoon.

Last year's Tipperary All-Ireland minor winning captain Brian McGrath helped himself to 1-7 (1-3 from play) as Our Lady's atoned for their final defeats of 2000, 2002, 2013 and 2016 in front of nearly 5,000 spectators. They had one hand on the cup at half-time when holding an 11-point lead, 1-12 to 0-4.

With another Tipp All-Ireland minor winner and team captain Paddy Cadell perless at centre back, and midfielder Stevie Nolan and wing forward Jerry Kelly also in sparkling form, the winners signalled their intent by racing into a 0-5 to 0-0 lead inside the first nine minutes. St. Colman's, who were appearing in their first final in 14 years, responded with points from Eoin Roche and Niall O'Leary before Andrew Ormonde's 17th minute goal put Our Lady's firmly in the driving seat.

Nolan added three points as Templemore took a big lead into the break.

St. Colman's resumed with a point from David Lardner, but it proved to be a false dawn as Our Lady's underlined their superiority by hitting seven without reply. Niall O'Leary raised a green flag in the 49th minute for nine-time winners St. Colman's, only for centre forward McGrath to rely with a goal at the other end within a minute to propel the winners into a 2-19 to 1-5 lead.

Scorers - Our Lady’s Secondary School: B McGrath (1-7, 2 frees, 1 65), J Kelly (0-5), S Nolan, L Fairbrother (3 frees) (0-4 each), A Ormonde (1-1), D O’Shea (0-1). St. Colman’s College: N O’Leary (1-1), D Lenihan (0-3, 2 frees), E Roche, D Lardner (0-1 each).

Our Lady's: E Collins (Drom & Inch); S Ryan (Templederry Kenyons), P Campion (Drom & Inch), E Ryan (Loughmore-Castleiney); N Quinlan (JK Brackens), P Cadell (JK Brackens), A O’Meara (Drom & Inch); D Ryan (Clonakenny), S Nolan (Drom & Inch); D O’Shea (JK Brackens), B McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), J Kelly (Borris-Ileigh); A Ormonde (JK Brackens), R McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), L Fairbrother (JK Brackens). Subs: S Doyle (JK Brackens) for McCormack (52), J Ryan (Toomevara) for D Ryan (53), J Gilmartin (Roscrea) for Ormonde (58), G O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy) for O’Shea (59), D Byrne (Clonakenny) for S Ryan (60), M Egan-O’Brien (JK Brackens) for

St. Colman's: E Davis (St Catherine’s); E Wallace (St Catherine’s), J O’Leary (Castlelyons), K Neville (St Catherine’s); S McCarthy (Fermoy), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), E Roche (Bride Rovers); S O’Connor (Bride Rovers), D Lenihan (Ballyhooly); J Sheehan (Kilworth), B Murphy (Castlelyons), D Lardner (Fermoy); C Ryan (Bride Rovers), B Roche (Bride Rovers), A Creed (Fermoy). Subs: R O’Sullivan (Fermoy) for Neville (24, injured), G Lardner (Fermoy) for Ryan, R Galvin (St Catherine’s) for Creed (both half-time), J Mehigan (Ballyhooly) for Sheehan (46), F Hickey (Ballyduff Upper, Waterford) for Murphy (60).

Referee: R McGann (Clare).