Corn Ui Mhuiri: third time lucky for Tralee 18 February 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard.

Tom Hoare's early goal proved all-important as Tralee CBS finally got the better of Colaiste Chriost Ri by 1-10 to 0-11 in today's Corn Ui Mhuiri semi-final second replay in Ballyvourney.

Hoare had an early point before raising the game's only green flag in the third minute. With Michael Kelleher also on the scoresheet, Tralee went on to lead by 1-4 to 0-1 before a Cillian Myers Murray brace left Colaiste Chriost Ri trailing by 0-3 to 1-4 at the break.

The Cork school scored three unanswered points after the restart to reduce the deficit to the minimum, but Tralee weren't to be denied.

The Green won't have much time to dwell on this remarkable trilogy of games with holders St. Brendan's, Killarney awaiting them in next weekend's all-Kerry decider.

Tralee CBS - S Foley; B Patterson, N O’Mahony, J Myres; J Walsh, K Dwyer, T Lynch; J O’Connor (0-2), T O’Connor (0-1); M Scanlon (0-1), T Hoare (1-2, 0-2f), S Donnellan; D Keane, G Fitzgerald, M Kelleher (0-4, 1f). Subs: S Quilter for D Keane, A Clifford for S Donnellan, A Roche for S Quilter (BC).

Colaiste Chriost Ri - D Moran; E Varian, B Cripps, A Walsh; D Kelly, M Hitchmough, J O’Brien (0-1); J Ryan, K Forde; D Lucey (0-1), M Cronin (0-3, 2f), J Coughlan; R Dalton (0-2), M Brosnan (0-2), C Myers Murray (0-2, 1f). Subs: S O’Dwyer for A Walsh, L Hannigan for C Myers Murray (BC), J O’Brien for J Coughlan.

Referee - D O’Mahony.