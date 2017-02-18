Team news: same again for Tribe

18 February 2017

Galway's Jason Flynn scores a goal against Offaly.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Unsurprisingly, Galway manager Michael Donoghue has kept faith with the same XV that trounced Offaly last Sunday for the visit of Wexford to Pearse Stadium tomorrow.

Matt Donohue and Paul Flaherty made their debuts in the 26-point drubbing of the Faithful County and retain their places for what is expected to be a much sterner test against the rejuvenated Slaneysiders. 

Galway (SH v Wexford); C Callanan; M Donohue, J Hanbury, P Killeen; G McInerney, A Tuohy, A Harte; J Coen, David Burke; D Glennon, J Cooney, P Flaherty; C Whelan, J Flynn, C Cooney.




Most Read Stories

Mayo biggest spenders as county team costs exceed €23m

'I thought it was only going to be one or two sessions'

Watch: Mayo have a new high-profile fan

New rule prompts Tullamore to withdraw from Offaly leagues

Galway motion may be ruled out of order

Pilkington fears more pain for Faithful


Android app on Google Play