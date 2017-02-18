Team news: same again for Tribe 18 February 2017





©INPHO/Tom Beary. Galway's Jason Flynn scores a goal against Offaly.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Unsurprisingly, Galway manager Michael Donoghue has kept faith with the same XV that trounced Offaly last Sunday for the visit of Wexford to Pearse Stadium tomorrow.

Matt Donohue and Paul Flaherty made their debuts in the 26-point drubbing of the Faithful County and retain their places for what is expected to be a much sterner test against the rejuvenated Slaneysiders.

Galway (SH v Wexford); C Callanan; M Donohue, J Hanbury, P Killeen; G McInerney, A Tuohy, A Harte; J Coen, David Burke; D Glennon, J Cooney, P Flaherty; C Whelan, J Flynn, C Cooney.