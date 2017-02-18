Team news: O'Connor replaces club-mate 18 February 2017





Jack O'Connor of Wexford in action against Waterford's Patrick Curran ©INPHO/Ken Sutton Jack O'Connor of Wexford in action against Waterford's Patrick Curran ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Jack O'Connor replaces his St. Martin's club-mate Aaron Maddock on the Wexford team for tomorrow's Allianz Hurling League showdown with Galway at Pearse Stadium.

Otherwise, the team is the same as that which made a winning start to the campaign against Limerick last weekend.

Wexford (SH v Galway): Mark Fanning; Eoin Moore, Liam Ryan, James Breen; Simon Donohue, Matthew O'Hanlon, Diarmuid O'Keeffe; Shane Murphy, Jack O'Connor; Aidan Nolan, David Redmond, Barry Carton; Conor McDonald, Lee Chin, Paul Morris.