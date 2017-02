Watch: Mayo have a new high-profile fan 18 February 2017





Australian actor Eric Bana has adopted Mayo as his favourite Irish sports team!

Appearing on The Late, Late Show last night, the Incredible Hulk star spoke of how he has endured a lifetime of suffering by supporting AFL perennial bridesmaids St Kilda. When it was suggested to him by host Ryan Tubridy that Mayo are the Irish equivalent of St Kilda, Bana instantly decided to become a fan.