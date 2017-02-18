Team news: Devine to play days after uncle's death 18 February 2017





Westmeath's Alan Devine with Shane Maloney of Galway.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Westmeath's Alan Devine with Shane Maloney of Galway.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Allan Devine will bravely line out for Westmeath in tomorrow's Allianz Hurling League clash with Kildare, just days after the sudden passing of his uncle and Castlepollard team-mate Donal Devine.

Donal, a former Westmeath hurler himself, died suddenly after a training session on Tuesday evening, and was laid to rest in Castlepollard yesterday. In spite of this, his nephew has been named at full forward on a Lake County side that shows three changes from that which was pipped by Carlow last weekend.

St. Brigid's Paddy Carroll makes his debut in goal at the expense of Shane McGovern, while Killian Doyle and Jack Galvin come in for Joey Boyle and Darragh Clinton.

Westmeath (SH v Kildare): Paddy Carroll; Shane Power, Tommy Doyle, Conor Shaw; Aaron Craig, Aonghus Clarke, Gary Greville; Robbie Greville, Darragh Egerton; Niall Mitchell, Derek McNicholas, Eoin Price; Killian Doyle, Allan Devine, Jack Galvin.