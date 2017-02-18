New rule prompts Tullamore to withdraw from Offaly leagues 18 February 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Tullamore won’t be fielding in this year’s Offaly adult football leagues following the introduction of a controversial rule which states that county players must be available to play in all league games.

It has become the norm in most counties for clubs to be without their county players for league games, but Offaly GAA are determined to change this. However, Tullamore cannot see the point of entering if, as expected, most of the league games won’t be played until after the championship.

“I understand there will be three rounds of the football championship and two of the hurling played before Offaly play Westmeath in the first round of the (Leinster) championship. We won’t get league games when we need them. When are they going to be played if club teams have to have their county players?” Tullamore chairman Fergal McKeown asked in this week’s Tullamore Tribune.

“Our hurlers will play in the league and our footballers will try and get challenge games from outside the county. Tullamore have no problem playing the league without their county players. They had a right to leave it the way it was and you would have your county players for a couple of matches.”