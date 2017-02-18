Galway motion may be ruled out of order 18 February 2017





©INPHO/Colm O'Neill. Galway players stand for the national anthem.©INPHO/Colm O'Neill.

The secretary of the Leinster Council Michael Reynolds has raised questions about the legality of a Galway motion which proposes that their minor and U21 hurling teams join their seniors in Leinster from 2018 onwards.

The motion is due to come before GAA Congress next Saturday, but could be ruled out of order as the wording is different to the motion passed at Galway convention before Christmas. The Liam Mellows motion requested that the Galway senior, U21 and minor hurling teams compete "in a single provincial hurling structure", which gave rise to speculation that the Tribesmen could seek to join Munster instead.

"Our understanding of the Liam Mellows motion passed at the Galway convention was that all the Galway county teams would compete in a single provincial championship structure," Reynolds told the Irish Independent.

"It didn't specify which province that would be but the motion that's due to come before Congress refers to Leinster only. We're at a loss to know where the new wording came from."

Leinster Council, who are opposed to Galway joining their minor and U21 hurling championships, will discuss the matter at their meeting on Monday night.