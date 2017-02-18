Pilkington fears more pain for Faithful 18 February 2017





Johnny Pilkington.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Johnny Pilkington.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Johnny Pilkington reckons Laois hold the upper hand over Offaly going into tonight's crucial Allianz League Division 1B encounter between the midland neighbours.

The Faithful County make the short trip to the O'Moore County low in morale after last Sunday's 26-point drubbing by Galway, and the former All-Ireland winning midfielder doubts whether they can bounce back against a Laois side who are also coming off a defeat against Kerry.

"It's a huge game because we don't want to be going down to Kerry with everything on the line because in all honesty you would fancy Limerick and Wexford to beat us," Pilkington said in the Irish Independent.

"It's important for the morale of the lads that they show up and give a performance..

"Performance is nearly more important than a result and Laois will look at last weekend's performance against Kerry and say 'well whatever happened in the last few minutes, for 40-50 minutes we were well up and we're going in the right direction' whereas Offaly don't have anything to fall back on. That's an advantage for Laois going in."

