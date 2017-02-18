'I thought it was only going to be one or two sessions' 18 February 2017





Cork's Mark Ellis with Cyril Donnellan and Cathal Mannion of Galway Cork's Mark Ellis with Cyril Donnellan and Cathal Mannion of Galway

Galway star Cyril Donnellan will return to Croke Park today as coach / trainer of the Ahascragh/Fohenagh hurlers.

The Padraig Pearses clubman, who played in All-Ireland finals with the Tribesmen in 2012 and ’15, took up an invitation from his neighbour and Ahascragh/Fohenagh manager Willie Dilleen in September to join his backroom team and admits he never expected to end up preparing the team for an All-Ireland final.

“Galway were out (of the championship) and Pearses had finished up their campaign. I played golf three times that week and I had planned on playing a lot of golf between September and October. I would say I haven’t swung a golf club since,” Donnellan told the Connacht Tribune ahead of the All-Ireland club IHC final showdown with Carrickshock.

“Willie only lives up the road from me and I said I would give him a dig out for an evening or two. Little did I think it would last as long as it has. I thought it was only going to be one or two sessions, but I got full buy in from the start and I just saw something there you could work with. So, I stayed.”