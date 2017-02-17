Team news: All change for Treaty 17 February 2017





Limerick's Richie English.

Limerick boss John Kiely has changed a third of his starting fifteen for Sunday's Allianz League clash against Kerry at the Gaelic Grounds.

There are five changes in total from the team which started the opening round defeat to Wexford last weekend as Richie English (left corner-back), Colin Ryan (right half-back), John Fitzgibbon (midfield), Tom Morrissey (right half-forward) and Ronan Lynch (right corner-forward) all come in.

Making way are Mike Casey, Diarmaid Byrnes, Paul Browne, Gearoid Hegarty and Peter Casey.

Limerick (Allianz HL v Kerry): Nick Quaid; Stephen Cahill, Richie McCarthy, Richie English; Colin Ryan, Seamus Hickey, Declan Hannon; John Fitzgibbon, James Ryan; Tom Morrissey, David Dempsey, Kyle Hayes; Ronan Lynch, Cian Lynch, Graeme Mulcahy.

Subs: Barry Hennessy, Mike Casey, William O'Donoghue, Alan Dempsey, Sean Tobin, Darragh O'Donovan, Pat Ryan, Dan Morrissey, Peter Casey, Kevin O'Brien, Diarmaid Byrnes.

