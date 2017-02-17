Team news: Kingdom unchanged 17 February 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Waterford manger Derek McGrath and Fintan O'Connor celebrate.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Kerry have selected an unchanged starting fifteen as they prepare to face Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

Manager Fintan O'Connor has stuck with the same side that started last weekend's opening round victory over Laois in Tralee.

The Kingdom trailed the O'Moore County by six points with twelve minutes left, 0-18 to 1-9 before staging a dramatic comeback to win by 3-14 to 0-19.

Kerry (Allianz HL v Limerick): Aiden McCabe; Sean Weir, Rory Horgan, Bryan Murphy; Paud Costello, Patrick Kelly, Darren Dineen; Paudie O’Connor, Colum Harty; Jack Goulding, Mikey Boyle, Daniel Collins; Jordan Conway, Padraig Boyle, Shane Nolan.

Subs: Martin Stackpoole, James O’Connor, Keith Carmody, James Godley, Stephen Murphy, John Buckley, Tomas O'Connor, Philp Lucid, Billy Lyons, Liam Mullins, Jason Wallace, Fionan Horgan, John Griffin.

