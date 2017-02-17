Team news: Ryan keeps the Faith

17 February 2017

Kevin Ryan.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Offaly boss Kevin Ryan has kept faith in his side for tomorrow's Allianz League encounter with Laois at O'Moore Park.

Despite a poor start to the Division 1B campaign last weekend which saw the Faithful County suffer a 26-point hammering at the hands of Galway in Tullamore, Ryan has named an unchanged side for the clash with their midland neighbours.

Offaly (Allianz HL v Laois): James Dempsey; Danny Maloney, Michael Cleary, Paddy Rigney; Aidan Treacy, Conor Doughan, Ben Conneely; Paddy Murphy, Cillian Kiely; Shane Dooley, Sean Gardiner, Emmet Nolan; Sean Ryan, Oisin Kelly, Sean Cleary.

Subs: Eoghan Cahill, Paddy Delaney, Enda Grogan, Dermot Shortt, Conor Molloy, James Mulrooney, Pat Camon, Tom Carroll, Pauric Guinan, Adrian Cleary, Peter Geraghty.

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Hurling Leagues.




Most Read Stories

Sigerson Cup: St Mary's reach first final in 24 years

Sigerson Cup: Holders edge into decider

Galvin future in doubt

Tralee sold out for Kerry-Dublin league clash

Galvin confirms Oliver Plunkett's transfer

GAA on TV this weekend: League, Sigerson and Club finals all live


Android app on Google Play