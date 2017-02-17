Team news: Ryan keeps the Faith 17 February 2017





Kevin Ryan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Kevin Ryan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Offaly boss Kevin Ryan has kept faith in his side for tomorrow's Allianz League encounter with Laois at O'Moore Park.

Despite a poor start to the Division 1B campaign last weekend which saw the Faithful County suffer a 26-point hammering at the hands of Galway in Tullamore, Ryan has named an unchanged side for the clash with their midland neighbours.

Offaly (Allianz HL v Laois): James Dempsey; Danny Maloney, Michael Cleary, Paddy Rigney; Aidan Treacy, Conor Doughan, Ben Conneely; Paddy Murphy, Cillian Kiely; Shane Dooley, Sean Gardiner, Emmet Nolan; Sean Ryan, Oisin Kelly, Sean Cleary.

Subs: Eoghan Cahill, Paddy Delaney, Enda Grogan, Dermot Shortt, Conor Molloy, James Mulrooney, Pat Camon, Tom Carroll, Pauric Guinan, Adrian Cleary, Peter Geraghty.

