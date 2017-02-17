Team news: Callanan and O'Dwyer drop out as Tipp make five changes 17 February 2017





Seamus Callanan, John O'Dwyer and Noel McGrath stand together for a Tipperary team photograph.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Seamus Callanan and John O'Dwyer are both excluded as Tipperary make five changes for Sunday's Allianz League clash against Waterford at Walsh Park.

The attacking duo, who scored 1-18 between them in last year's All-Ireland final, drop to the bench along with Noel McGrath, Ronan Maher and John O'Keeffe after last Saturday's 16-point demolition of Dublin at Croke Park.

Manager Michael Ryan has handed starting berths to Joe O’Dwyer and Seamus Kennedy in defence and Dan McCormack, John McGrath and Niall O’Meara in attack.

Tipperary (Allianz HL v Waterford): Daragh Mooney; Donagh Maher, James Barry, Joe O’Dwyer; Seamus Kennedy, Tomás Hamill, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Kieran Bergin; Dan McCormack, Jason Forde, Steven O’Brien; Aidan McCormack, John McGrath, Niall O’Meara.

