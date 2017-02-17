Team news: Deise keep winning fifteen 17 February 2017





Waterford's Austin Gleeson.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Waterford's Austin Gleeson.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Waterford boss Derek McGrath has named an unchanged side for Sunday's Allianz League visit of Tipperary to Walsh Park.

McGrath keeps faith in the same starting fifteen that recorded the county's first away victory over Kilkenny in 13 years last weekend.

This means 2016 Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson remains on the bench having appeared as a second-half substitute in the one-point success over the Cats.

Waterford (Allianz HL v Tipperary): Ian O’Regan; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors; Tadhg de Burca, Stephen Daniels, Mikey Kearney; Jamie Barron, Conor Gleeson; Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Michael Walsh; Patrick Curran, Tom Devine, Shane Bennett.

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Hurling Leagues.