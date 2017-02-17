Team news: Cody makes four changes 17 February 2017





Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Kilkenny boss Brian Cody has made four changes in personnel for Sunday's Allianz League tie with Clare at Cusack Park.

Evan Cody is a new addition at right corner-back while in attack there are berths for Richie Leahy (left half-forward), Walter Walsh (full-forward) and a first start of the season for Kevin Kelly (left corner-forward).

Cillian Buckley moves from defence to midfield as Ollie Walsh, Sean Morrissey and Jonjo Farrell all drop to the bench while Pat Lyng is sidelined after suffering a knee injury in last weekend's opening round loss to Waterford.

Michael Fennelly, Lester Ryan, Colin Fennelly and new captain Mark Bergin all remain absent for the trip to Ennis.

Kilkenny (Allianz HL v Clare): Eoin Murphy; Evan Cody, Padraig Walsh, Conor O'Shea; Joey Holden, Paul Murphy, Kieran Joyce; Conor Fogarty, Cillian Buckley; Liam Blanchfield, TJ Reid, Richie Leahy; Richie Hogan, Walter Walsh, Kevin Kelly.

Subs: Richie Reid, Shane Prendergast, Michael Walsh, Robert Lennon, Conor Delaney, Paddy Deegan, Ollie Walsh, Jonjo Farrell, Conor Martin, Sean Morrissey, James Maher.