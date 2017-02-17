Team news: Club commitments rule Kelly and Browne out of Cats clash 17 February 2017





Ballyea's Tony Kelly.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Ballyea's Tony Kelly.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Tony Kelly and Jack Browne will miss Clare's Allianz League encounter with Kilkenny on Sunday due to club commitments with Ballyea.

The duo started the Banner County's opening round defeat to Cork last Saturday, but will sit out this weekend's Cusack Park clash, plus the upcoming Tipperary and Dublin games as they focus solely on their club's All-Ireland final on St Patrick's Day.

Oisin O’Brien replaces Browne at right corner-back, David Fitzgerald takes over from Kelly in midfield, while Aaron Cunningham (right half-forward) indirectly comes in for Shane Golden.

Clare (Allianz HL v Kilkenny): Donal Tuohy; Oisin O'Brien, Cian Dillon, Seadna Morey; Brendan Bugler, Conor Cleary, Jamie Shanahan; David Fitzgerald, David Reidy; Aaron Cunningham, Podge Collins, Cathal Malone; Aron Shanagher, John Conlon, Shane O'Donnell.