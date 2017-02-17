Team news: Dubs draft in Dillon and Bennett

17 February 2017

Dublin's Eamonn Dillon picks up his hurl after scoring a goal against Tipperary.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Eamonn Dillon and Chris Bennett have been drafted into the Dublin team for tomorrow's Allianz League clash against Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Dillon and Bennett make up the right side of the attack as manager Ger Cunningham opts for two changes to the side that were trounced by Tipperary on a 1-24 to 1-8 scoreline at Croke Park last weekend.

The players to make way up front are Cian O’Sullivan and Oisin O’Rorke.

Dublin (Allianz HL v Cork): Gary Maguire; Patrick Smyth, Eoghan O'Donnell, Shane Barrett; Sean McGrath, Liam Rushe, Chris Crummey; Ben Quinn, Domhnall Fox; Eamonn Dillon, Niall McMorrow, Ryan O'Dwyer; Chris Bennett, Donal Burke, Fiontan MacGibb.




Most Read Stories

Sigerson Cup: St Mary's reach first final in 24 years

Sigerson Cup: Holders edge into decider

Tralee sold out for Kerry-Dublin league clash

Galvin future in doubt

Galvin confirms Oliver Plunkett's transfer

GAA on TV this weekend: League, Sigerson and Club finals all live


Android app on Google Play