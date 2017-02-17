Team news: Dubs draft in Dillon and Bennett 17 February 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Dublin's Eamonn Dillon picks up his hurl after scoring a goal against Tipperary.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Eamonn Dillon and Chris Bennett have been drafted into the Dublin team for tomorrow's Allianz League clash against Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Dillon and Bennett make up the right side of the attack as manager Ger Cunningham opts for two changes to the side that were trounced by Tipperary on a 1-24 to 1-8 scoreline at Croke Park last weekend.

The players to make way up front are Cian O’Sullivan and Oisin O’Rorke.

Dublin (Allianz HL v Cork): Gary Maguire; Patrick Smyth, Eoghan O'Donnell, Shane Barrett; Sean McGrath, Liam Rushe, Chris Crummey; Ben Quinn, Domhnall Fox; Eamonn Dillon, Niall McMorrow, Ryan O'Dwyer; Chris Bennett, Donal Burke, Fiontan MacGibb.