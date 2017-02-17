Parsons suspended for Roscommon clash 17 February 2017





Dublin's Michael Darragh Macauley and Tom Parsons of Mayo.

Mayo midfielder Tom Parsons has been issued a one-match ban arising from an incident during last Saturday night’s Allianz League clash against Kerry in Tralee.

The Central Hearings Committee (CHC) ruled last night that Parsons took part in a melee during the win over the Kingdom and have handed down a one game suspension, which is set to see him missing the Westerners’ Connacht derby against Roscommon in Castlebar on February 25.

The Charlestown clubman, who had just returned to Mayo’s starting line-up after missing out on the cut for their defeat to Monaghan, will have the option of appealing the CHC’s decision to the Central Appeals Committee.