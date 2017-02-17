McGrath: Tipp better than everyone else at the moment 17 February 2017





Waterford manager Derek McGrath reacts.

Waterford boss Derek McGrath has described Tipperary as the best hurling side in the country ahead of Sunday’s showdown at Walsh Park.

The All-Ireland champions crushed Dublin in round one of the Allianz League last weekend, while McGrath’s side scored an upset over Kilkenny, and although Sunday marks a first meeting between the side since the Deise men’s 21-point Munster final defeat, McGrath feels it won’t be a factor for his players.

"The revenge motivation, and the day where by you remember what happened last year- maybe there's an angle there for some people," he told Newstalk Radio on Friday morning.

“We're trying to go out and build a culture, where we go out everyday and try to be better... The banging of a table and hatred of another county is almost gone".

"Using Tipperary as a barometer, there's no doubt they are better than everyone else at the moment."

On hurling amongst the top sides in the country in Division 1A, McGrath added: "There's the financial implications of being in Division 1A for you board and for your supporters and for the overall project. When teams come to your home ground, the coffers are greater and there's a better response financially... It's nearly an obligation on our behalf to try and stay in the league."

"It's a good simulation of what happens in the summer, albeit in different ground conditions."

