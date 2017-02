GAA on TV this weekend: League, Sigerson and Club finals all live 17 February 2017





A general view of Croke Park.

Between television and streaming there are eight live games this weekend.



Saturday 18 February



TG4, 2.45pm, UCD/UL v St Mary's/UCC, Sigerson Cup final (Throw-in 3pm)

www.aib.ie/gaa, 2.30pm, (Live stream) Mayfield (Cork) v Mooncoin (Kilkenny), All-Ireland JHC club final (Throw-in 3pm)



www.aib.ie/gaa, 4.30pm, (Live stream) Ahascragh-Fohenagh (Galway) v Carrickshock (Kilkenny), All-Ireland IHC club final (Throw-in 4.45pm)

eir Sport 1, 6.45pm, Laois v Offaly, Allianz HL Division 1B (Throw-in 7pm)



eir Sport 2, 6.55pm, Cork v Dublin, Allianz HL Division 1A (Throw-in 7pm)





Sunday 19 February



TG4, 1.30pm, Waterford v Tipperary, Allianz HL Division 1A (Throw-in 2pm)



TG4, 3.40pm, Clare v Kilkenny, Allianz HL Division 1A (Deferred coverage)

www.aib.ie/gaa, 1.30pm, (Live stream) Glenbeigh-Glencar (Kerry), v Rock St Patrick’s (Tyrone), All-Ireland JFC club final (Throw-in 2pm)



www.aib.ie/gaa, 3.30pm, (Live stream St. Colmcille's (Meath) v Westport GAA (Mayo), All-Ireland IFC club final (Throw-in 3.45pm)

RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday

Highlights from: Clare v Kilkenny, Waterford v Tipperary, Galway v Wexford, Cork v Dublin, and Laois v Offaly.

Monday 20 February



TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Highlights from: Hurling leagues and the Sigerson Cup final

TG4, 9pm, Laochra Gael

Focus on Monaghan Ladies star Niamh Kindlon

