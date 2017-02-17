Dublin's Spawell acquisition to go through in early March - report 17 February 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Philly McMahon and his Dublin teammates celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Dublin county board’s acquisition of the Spawell complex in Templeogue is set to go through at the beginning of March, according to a report from The Irish Times today.

There had been speculation last month that a deal had been agreed between Dublin GAA and the Davy Group over the complex’s purchase and it is understood that the formalities will be concluded over the next few weeks.

After being taken over by NAMA, the property went on the market 18 months ago and the Dublin board’s original bid for the site adjacent to the M50 had been turned down, which drew criticism from Dublin CEO John Costello.

It is understood that original plans to develop a 25,000-capacity stadium are not a current priority, with a new centre of excellence with a number of pitches and a 2,500 spectator arena now top of the agenda if and when the purchase goes through.