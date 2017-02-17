Mullane doesn't expect 'grudge match' against Tipp 17 February 2017





John Mullane.

©INPHO/James Crombie. John Mullane.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Last year’s 21-point Munster final defeat will have little bearing on Sunday’s league clash between Waterford and Tipperary, according to former Deise forward John Mullane.

The five-time All Star expects a cracking encounter between the sides at Walsh Park (throw-in 2pm) but doesn’t see it as being a “grudge match”, despite the manner of the loss for Derek McGrath’s men when the teams last met.

“A lot of people will say it's going to be a grudge match but I don't see it along those lines,” Mullane told RTE Sport. "It's going to be two good teams going at it. For me they are two best teams in the country.

"Waterford beat Kilkenny last Sunday and made a massive statement by winning in Nowlan Park for the first time in a long time.

"Beating Tipperary in February is a completely different to beating them in June/July.

"Derek (McGrath) knows that there is a gap to be bridged with Tipperary and he’ll be anxious to bridge the gap.”

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Hurling Leagues.