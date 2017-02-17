Team news: Two changes for O'Moore men 17 February 2017





Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland.

Laois boss Eamonn Kelly has made two changes to his team for tomorrow's Allianz League encounter with Offaly at O'Moore Park.

Goalkeeper Enda Rowland and Cahir Healy, who is named at right half-back, get the nod for the crunch Division 1B clash with their midland neighbours.

Eoin Fleming and Cian Taylor drop out of the side that started last weekend's opening round loss to Kerry in Tralee.

Laois (Allianz HL v Offaly): Enda Rowland; Dwane Palmer, Leigh Bergin, Padraig Lawlor; Cahir Healy, Matthew Whelan, Ryan Mullaney; Patrick Purcell, Ben Conroy; Stephen Maher, Charles Dwyer, Paddy Whelan; Willie Dunphy, Neil Foyle, Ross King.

