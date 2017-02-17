Dubs' situation 'very, very bleak' - Regan 17 February 2017





Dublin manager Ger Cunningham.

Former Offaly All-Ireland winner Daithi Regan believes tomorrow’s trip to Pairc Ui Rinn couldn't have come at a worse time for the Dublin hurlers.

Speaking on Newstalk’s ‘Off The Ball’ programme ahead of tomorrow night’s meeting with a very much in-form Cork side, the Birr clubman stated: "I think on the prospect of travelling to Cork for the next game, it does look like it's very, very bleak at the moment.

"The last thing Dublin need at the moment, to be honest with you, is a relegation. But right now at this moment, you really have to think that unfortunately that's where they're going."

Speaking on Cunningham’s predecessor Anthony Daly, Regan felt that the former Clare defender “maxed” on the capital men’s potential.

"Anthony Daly is a very unique individual in my view and a very unique manager in that players really love him," he said. "There are different ways you can command respect as a manager and Daly has that uniqueness about him where players really love him but he can still command respect.

"So to be fair to Ger Cunningham, who I believe is a superb coach and have had the pleasure of meeting him on a number of occasions and thinks deeply and passionately about the game and of course has a culture of winning, that's what he would have looked to have brought to Dublin.

"But it was always going to be a really tough ask because I think Anthony got as much as he could out of Dublin with the return of a National League and a provincial final and getting to a couple of All Ireland semi-finals - one in which they ran Tipp to within a couple of points. I think he maxed Dublin as much as he could."

