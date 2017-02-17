Faithful plan anniversary trip 17 February 2017





Seamus Darby jumps for joy as his shot finds the Kerry net in the final moments of the 1982 All Ireland SFC final.

Pic via GaelicArt.com. Seamus Darby jumps for joy as his shot finds the Kerry net in the final moments of the 1982 All Ireland SFC final.Pic via GaelicArt.com.

The All-Ireland winning Offaly senior football side of 1982 are to mark their 35th anniversary with a trip to Portugal.

In what has been described by many as one of the greatest All-Ireland SFC finals ever witnessed, Offaly pulled off a giant killing act by denying Kerry an unprecedented five in a row.

Seamus Darby’s late goal earned the Faithful County the title that day and to mark the occasion, the squad are to travel to the Algarve in October.

A committee has been set up consisting of Matt and Richie Connor, Stephen Darby, Tom Donohue, Padraig Dunne and Sean Lowry to organise the trip.

To mark their 25th anniversary, the squad organised a Mediterranean cruise.

