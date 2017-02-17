Galvin future in doubt 17 February 2017





Clare's Colm Galvin.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Clare's Colm Galvin.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The inter-county future of Clare’s Colm Galvin is allegedly in doubt.

Galvin was left out of the Clare squad for last weekend’s defeat to Cork and the Clare Champion reports that the reason for his absence was for a disciplinary issue.

Clare joint-manager Donal Moloney remained coy when questioned by the county provincial paper over Galvin’s absence.

“At the minute, our panel is open; we haven’t finalised the panel. Colm wasn’t selected for this tie but we are reviewing our panel on an ongoing basis.”

Meanwhile, Cathal O’Connell has withdrawn from the panel due to family commitments.

