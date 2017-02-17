Galvin confirms Oliver Plunkett's transfer 17 February 2017





Kerry's Paul Galvin.

Former Kerry star Paul Galvin has confirmed that he will be lining-out for Dublin side St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh this season.

Reports surfaced towards the end of last year that the 2009 ‘Footballer of the Year’ was set to make a switch to the capital and yesterday the 37-year-old three-time All-Ireland winner confirmed his transfer.

“Yeah, I’m going to play a bit this year,” he told Today FM yesterday. “I’m going to play a bit in Dublin this year with Plunketts out there in Blanchardstown, Cabra actually I think.

“I’m friends with a few of the boys there and there’s people from home involved at board level there. Yeah, they’re good lads and they have a very good manager so I’ll give it a lash.

“I’m good, I’m still playing at my weight. I’m still lifting…I’m still able to do in the gym what I could do two or three years ago. I just feel that I don’t want to be on the couch in the evenings at six or seven o’clock.”

Last May Galvin transferred from his native Lixnaw to Kilmacud Crokes for hurling duty but work commitments saw him only lining out in a handful of games.