McMahon makes the calls

London manager Fergus McMahon.

London manager Fergus McMahon admits that he knows very little about Sunday’s opponents Armagh.

The sides clash in the NHL Division 2A this weekend as the Exiles bid to pick up their first points of the campaign.

However, the former Meath hurler revealed that he has made a few phone calls to check up on the opposition.

“I don’t know a great deal about them but I’ve made a couple of phone calls,” said McMahon.

“I know they played well last year; beat Down and Meath to get out of 2B, and we’ve seen how good teams are in the Christy Ring, so they’re definitely a good team and it’ll be a right good test for us over there.”

