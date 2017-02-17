Small changes work for Exiles 17 February 2017





©INPHO/Tom Beary. London manager Ciaran Deely.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

London manager Ciaran Deely revealed that a few tweaks to their set-up worked wonders as they picked up their first points in the league last weekend.

The Exiles produced a great display to see off the challenge of Carlow in round two of the Division Four campaign.

Deely admitted to the Irish Post that they have worked hard in training over the last few weeks, but that they only made minor changes to their style of play.

“We really focused on getting ready for Carlow, changed our set up a little bit, and I thought we looked a lot fitter and a lot sharper, so we’re much happier overall,” said Deely.

“The performance against Waterford was so poor that it was what we really focused on during the week. Instead of having a light training session on Wednesday, we worked hard on our fitness. There was a gym session on Tuesday and a tough training session on Wednesday, then a tactical session on Thursday.

“We were better prepared but the big thing I was really looking forward for was a response from the players and we certainly got that.”