Tralee sold out for Kerry-Dublin league clash 17 February 2017





Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny with Kieran Donaghy of Kerry.

Dublin’s crunch Allianz League encounter with Kerry in Tralee on March 18th has been sold out.

The Irish Independent reports that the GAA have confirmed that all 10,500 tickets have been allocated, meaning that the round five Division 1 clash at Austin Stack Park has been sold out just over a month in advance.

A Health and Safety inspection is scheduled for the venue next week which could potentially see 1,500 tickets becoming available if the official capacity is increased to 12,000.

It is understood that there are no hotel rooms available in Tralee that Saturday night, with the Dubs set to travel to the Kingdom in their thousands on St Patrick’s weekend.

Should the All-Ireland champions avoid defeat between now and then a win in Tralee would stretch their unbeaten run between league and championship to 34 games, equalling the streak achieved by the Kerry side which won four successive All-Ireland titles between 1929 and 1932.