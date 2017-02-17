Molloy to take on Donegal ambassador role 17 February 2017





2012 Donegal All-Ireland winning captain Michael Murphy with 1992 Donegal All-Ireland winning captain Anthony Molloy.

Donegal’s 1992 All-Ireland winning captain Anthony Molloy will take on a new role within the county.

Molloy is set to be the new GAA ambassador for Donegal and the move has been confirmed by County Board chairman Sean Dunnion.

“We have had discussions with Anthony and we received approval from the county executive to have further discussions with him,” Dunnion told the Donegal Democrat.

Molloy was the first man from the county to lift the Sam Maguire Cup and he is the ideal candidate for the ambassadorial role.

The main objective for Molloy in his new role would be fundraising and the 1992 All-Ireland winning captain is looking forward to getting started.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to the new role and getting started. It is an exciting time for Donegal GAA and the Donegal brand has become a huge one. I’m looking forward to getting that brand out there and reaping the rewards for the county.”