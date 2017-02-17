Lee admits to uphill battle 17 February 2017





Limerick manager Billy Lee.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Limerick manager Billy Lee.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Limerick manager Billy Lee admits that they face a tough task in gaining promotion from NFL Division Four.

Having lost their opening two matches, the Shannonsiders must now win all their remaining games and hope that Wexford and Westmeath drop points along the way.

It was a tough start for the Munster men and Lee stressed to the Limerick Leader that they will continue to work hard for the remainder of the campaign.

“We’ve a youthful team and we have to help them learn when to push it on, when to run it, to avoid taking the ball into contact because right now we’re not as physically strong as other teams,” said Lee.

“It takes it (promotion) out of our hands now if Wexford and Westmeath continue to win. We knew we had the tough games to start with and that proved to be the case.

“Maybe expectancy rose after our extra time loss to Kerry in the McGrath Cup final. But that was a pre-season tournament and league games are where the mental pressures and the physical demands are greater because players know there’s nothing to lose before the real season starts.”