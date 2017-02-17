Kiely predicts many twists 17 February 2017





Limerick manager John Kiely.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Limerick manager John Kiely.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

The race for promotion is very much still on in the eyes of Limerick manager John Kiely.

A defeat to Wexford in the opening round of the NHL 1B campaign has left the Shannonsiders with an uphill struggle of gaining promotion.

However, Kiely is confident that there will be a few upsets in the campaign that could change the complexion of the final standings.

Next up for Limerick is a clash with Kerry and Kiely told the Limerick Leader that they must get back on track this weekend.

“We have to go away and do our business and that means we go and play Kerry and beat Kerry at the weekend,” said Kiely.

“I think there might be one or two twists on the tail of this story because it is a very competitive division now.

“It’s not like a couple of years ago. Wexford are going to Galway this weekend and let’s see what happens there.”

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Hurling Leagues.