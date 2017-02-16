Launch of Empowering Female Sport Conference 16 February 2017





At the launch of the Ulster GAA Empowering Female Sport Conference 2017 are, l/r: Rachael Merry, Armagh & QUB Camogie; Aisling Reilly, World GAA Handball champion and Aoife Cassidy, Slaughtneil Camogie.

The Ulster GAA Empowering Female Sport Conference launch took place in Belfast and was attended by representatives from Ulster Ladies Gaelic, Ulster Camogie and Ulster GAA Handball. The conference will take place on Saturday 11th March 2016 in the Armagh City Hotel and is part of a wider programme of activity supported by the Department for Communities, aimed at increasing female participation in Gaelic games.

The conference aims to help boost participation through raising the profile of our female Gaelic athletes & raising the skill set of our volunteers. A full house is expected as players and officials will converge on Armagh for the event that will provide a unique opportunity for our Ladies Footballers, Camogs and Handballers to come together in one forum to showcase the impact of female Gaelic athletes as role models in our communities.

Keynote addresses will be delivered by Ann Downey (Kilkenny) and Juliet Murphy (Cork), two ladies with unrivalled experience in their fields, who will bring a guaranteed high level of quality to the day. Ann, the current Kilkenny Camogie Manager, has 12 All Ireland Camogie titles and Juliet is the holder of 8 All Ireland Football medals. Additional guest speakers include Aisling Reilly, two-time World GAA Handball Champion and Aoife Ní Chaiside, AIB Ulster Senior Club Camogie Championship Winner with Slaughtneil.

Registration has now opened and people are urged to register early to avoid disappointment as places will be reserved on a first come, first served basis. Delegate costs are £15/€18 per person and special discounts will be available for groups & schools by contacting Julie or Ronan at 028-37517180.

A series of practical workshops will be delivered by high profile coaches and professionals on topics including:

Mental Health Awareness

Strength and Conditioning

Player Retention/Post Playing involvement

Disability Inclusion

There will also be sport-specific workshops for Ladies Football, Camogie and Handball.

To book your place now visit www.ulster.gaa.ie/conferences2017.