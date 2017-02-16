O'Sullivan hopes Glenbeigh-Glencar can take rare opportunity 16 February 2017





Glenbeigh-Glencar and Kerry star Darran O'Sullivan.

Darran O’Sullivan sees Sunday’s All-Ireland club junior football championship final as “a lifetime opportunity” for his native Glenbeigh-Glencar.

The Kerry forward has lined out countless times at Croke Park since his debut year with the Kingdom in 2005, but says this weekend’s visit to headquarters will hold something extra special to him and his team mates as they look to conquer Rock from Tyrone for some All-Ireland silverware.

“I think it’s what so many junior clubs aspire to, especially down here,” O’Sullivan told The Irish Times.

“For ourselves and The Rock, the chance to play in Croke Park is huge, and the buzz around Glenbeigh the last few weeks, you’d have to see it to believe it. It’s all about getting up to Croke Park by bus, train, you name it. I’ve relations coming home from America just for the game. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity really, to get people from the area back together.

“The county final was the big aim, and every game after that has been a bonus. So to get to Croke Park has been a great journey, so far, for sure.”