Video: UCD off to a flyer in O'Connor Cup

16 February 2017

UCD are going all out to win back-to-back O'Connor Cups.

See action and reaction after champions UCD got off to a winning start in the 2017 O'Connor Cup against Queen's University at Belfield. 

UCD won by 4-12 to 0-4 and captain Sarah Gormally says they are going all out to win back-to-back O'Connor Cups.  

"Last year nothing was expected of us and we won in Tralee. This year we are out to prove that UCD is serious about Ladies Football," said Gormally. 

Camera by Kieran McMullen & Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Ladies HEC. 




