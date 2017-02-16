Ryan demands improvement 16 February 2017





Westmeath manager Michael Ryan.

Westmeath manager Michael Ryan insists that his players show a marked improvement against Kildare in their NHL Division 2A clash on Sunday.

An opening day loss to Carlow has left the Lake County with an uphill task of gaining promotion to 1B.

Ryan stressed to the Westmeath Examiner that they cannot afford anymore slip ups starting with a trip to Newbridge.

“We will come out fighting next Sunday. I am certain of that. We were probably a bit rusty but this was the first game of the league. I will expect significant improvement,” said Ryan.

“But we’ll have to improve fast. We have four games to win now. The reality is that we are in a knockout league. It’s as simple as that.”

