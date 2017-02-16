Video: Davy Fitz relishing Fitzgibbon Cup weekend

16 February 2017

LIT manager Davy Fitzgerald

LIT manager Davy Fitzgerald can’t wait for the Independent.ie Fitzgibbon Cup weekend after a dramatic day in Limerick. 

Davy’s LIT team defeated UCD while across town IT Carlow knocked out UL. The semi-final line-up is LIT v Mary I and IT Carlow v UCC. 

"I can’t name one (favourite) because there’s nothing between them. There’s no outstanding candidate, anyone can win it," says Fitzgerald.  

Video by Jerome Quinn for Higher Education GAA.




Most Read Stories

Kinsella's club looks to reduce the lower age limit for adult players

All-Ireland club finals to be streamed live from Croke Park this weekend

'Cake' can't see Rossies staying up

GAA moving into 'semi-professional structure' - Ringland

Devlin rubbishes Down exodus rumours

Fitzmaurice admits discipline is an issue


Android app on Google Play