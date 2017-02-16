Video: Davy Fitz relishing Fitzgibbon Cup weekend 16 February 2017





LIT manager Davy Fitzgerald can’t wait for the Independent.ie Fitzgibbon Cup weekend after a dramatic day in Limerick.

Davy’s LIT team defeated UCD while across town IT Carlow knocked out UL. The semi-final line-up is LIT v Mary I and IT Carlow v UCC.

"I can’t name one (favourite) because there’s nothing between them. There’s no outstanding candidate, anyone can win it," says Fitzgerald.

Video by Jerome Quinn for Higher Education GAA.