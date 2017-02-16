Dr. Harty Cup hurling final preview 16 February 2017





The Harty Cup final takes place at Limerick's Gaelic Grounds The Harty Cup final takes place at Limerick's Gaelic Grounds

Our Lady’s Templemore V St. Colman’s Fermoy

When – Saturday February 18th at 2pm

Where – Gaelic Grounds Limerick

Referee – Rory McGann (Clare)

Next Round – The winners will play the winners of Presentation Athenry or the Leinster runners-up in the All-Ireland Semi-Final on Saturday March 11th.

The losers will play St Brigid’s Loughrea in the All-Ireland Quarter-Final on Saturday March 4th.

Live Streaming - Both the Harty Cup Final and Saturday’s curtain-raiser (Corn Thomáis Mhic Cholim (18.5 B Hurling) Final between John the Baptist Hospital and Rice College Ennis at 12 noon) will be streamed live on www.munstergaapps.ie.

Harty Cup Final Direct Streaming Link -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTrD0BR64aE

Corn Thomáis Mhic Cholim Final Direct Streaming Link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWVfJgu_RAg

Match Programme – a 48 match souvenir match programme has been produced for the Dr. Harty Cup Final with plenty of articles, pen pictures, photos and everything you need to know about the Harty Cup Finals past and present.

Admission Prices

Adults - €10

Students / OAP’s - €5

Under 12s - Free

Results to Date

Our Lady's Templemore

Semi-Final - Our Lady’s Templemore 1-15 Nenagh CBS 0-14

Quarter-Final - Our Lady’s Templemore 3-14 Thurles CBS 1-10

Last 16 - Our Lady’s Templemore 6-27 Árdscoil Uí Urmaltaigh Bandon 0-3

Group F - Our Lady’s Templemore 1-23 St Flannans 1-12

Coláiste Cholmáin Fermoy



Semi-Final - Coláiste Cholmáin Fermoy 1-8 CBS Midleton 0-7

Quarter-Final - Coláiste Cholmáin Fermoy 3-12 Christian Brothers College, Cork 1-12

Last 16 - Coláiste Cholmáin Fermoy 4-22 St Flannans 2-19 (AET)

Group E - Coláiste Cholmáin Fermoy 2-15 CBS Midleton 1-14

Match Preview

The Gaelic Grounds Limerick will play host to the Dr. Harty Cup Final on Saturday next when Our Lady’s Templemore take on St. Colman’s Fermoy at 2pm.

St. Colman’s Fermoy sit fourth on the Harty Cup roll of honour with nine titles but it is all of 14 years since their last victory when they finished off a memorable three-in-a-row of Harty Cup successes (2001 to 2003).

This year’s campaign began with a tough opening group game against local rivals Midleton CBS. Despite trailing heading in to the closing stages, a strong finish ensured Colmans won by four points. In the last 16, Colmans played St. Flannans (who had earlier lost in the group stages to Our Lady’s Templemore by 11 points) in Kilmallock. St. Colmans were strong favourites to progress and the Cork school led by 7 points early in the second half. However, St. Flannans play improved immeasurably as they went on a 2-5 to 0-1 run to race in to a three point lead heading in to added time. There was still time for one last Fermoy scoring opportunity and Diarmuid Lenihan duly found the net from a free 40 metres from goal to force extra time. Normal service was resumed in extra time as Colmans ran out winners by 9 points.

A Quarter-Final meeting with CBC Cork now awaited and a dominant first half performance was enough to ensure that Colmans would progress, winning in the end by six points. Another meeting with CBS Midleton in the semi-final was next on the agenda. CBS Midleton had accounted for the 2016 champions Ardscoil Ris after a replay in the Quarter-Final and were fancied to progress by many. However, Colmans scored an all-important goal in a low scoring game and qualified for the Harty Cup Final on a scoreline of 1-8 to 0-7.

Our Lady’s Templemore on the other hand had an easier route to the final. A first round meeting versus St. Flannans saw the 2016 Harty Cup finalists lay down a marker by securing an 11 point victory at MacDonagh Park Nenagh. A meeting with Árdscoil Uí Urmaltaigh Bandon in the Last 16 proved to be a no-contest as the Templemore team racked up a facile 6-27 to 0-3 victory. These two games proved little by way of preparation for Templemore’s Quarter-Final meeting with old rivals Thurles CBS. Despite playing against the wind in the first half, Templemore scored two goals and led at half-time. Thurles made it difficult for Templemore for much of the second half but lacked scoring power. A late Templemore goal gave them a flattering 10 point victory.

In the semi-final, a meeting with Nenagh CBS brought a huge crowd to the Toomevara GAA grounds. As with the other semi-final, this was a low scoring affair and a Templemore goal proved to be the crucial score as a battling Nenagh side were unable to match Templemore scoring prowess and lost out by 1-15 to 0-14.

By virtue of their impressive march to the final, allied to the experience of at least half their team being involved in last year’s final will see Our Lady’s Templemore marked down as favourites. Successful Tipperary Minors such as Paddy Cadell, Brian McGrath and Lyndon Fairbrother have led their side well in the campaign to date. Templemore CBS won this title back in 1978 and despite a few final appearances since then, will be looking to bridge that 39 year gap with victory this year.

St. Colmans have been impressive also in their campaign. Aside from the near slip-up against St. Flannans when lady luck was on their side, getting the better of a strong CBS Midleton team on two occasions cannot be underestimated.

Saturday’s game is sure to attract a big crowd to the Gaelic Grounds Limerick so why not arrive early and take in the curtain-raiser, the Corn Thomáis Mhic Cholim (18.5 B Hurling) Final between John the Baptist Hospital and Rice College Ennis at 12 noon. If you cannot make it to the Gaelic Grounds, both finals on Saturday will be streamed live via www.munstergaapps.ie. Don’t miss out.

Rory McGann of Clare will be the referee for Saturday’s Harty Cup Final and may the best team win.

Dr. Harty Cup Roll of Honour