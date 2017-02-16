Erne focused on Rebels clash 16 February 2017





Fermanagh's Daryl Keenan, Declan McCusker and Che Cullen dejected.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Fermanagh's Daryl Keenan, Declan McCusker and Che Cullen dejected.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Fermanagh forward Daryl Keenan has insisted that they must take the positives from the defeat to Galway and focus on their clash against Cork.

The sides will meet on Sunday week with both having lost last weekend. Fermanagh put up a brave battle against Galway, while Cork succumbed to a slick Kildare outfit.

Keenan admitted to the Fermanagh Herald that every game in Division Two was going to be tough and they need to perform for the full 70 minutes.

“We were really looking forward to getting our National League up and running on home soil, but it wasn’t to be. We have five games left,” stated Keenan.

“We are going to have to target those now and our full focus will be on Cork. We’ll look at this game and we’ll learn from it, but our full focus has to be on Cork now. We need to deliver a performance for the full 70 minutes down there.”

