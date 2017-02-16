Deise fortunes turn for better 16 February 2017





Waterford football manager Tom McGlinchey Waterford football manager Tom McGlinchey

Waterford manager Tom McGlinchey believes that they have had an upturn in fortunes compared to previous Allianz NFL Division 4 campaigns.

The Deise proudly sit top of the table by virtue of score difference after two rounds of the league.

McGlinchey stressed to the Waterford News & Star that the side has been unlucky in previous years and added that they have always been a good team.

Wins against London and Wicklow keep their 100% record intact, but McGlinchey knows well that tougher games are ahead.

“It’s not that we’ve ever been a bad team, we’ve just been unfortunate,” said McGlinchey. “That’s not to say that the last two games will make us a better team overnight.

“The boys have been very unlucky over the last two years but we’re all focused now on this year and the confidence will come from winning matches.

“We’ve four points on the board but we’ve a long road to go yet. We’ve two very tough games coming up, starting with Wexford in two weeks’ time. That’s what all our energy will be going into.”