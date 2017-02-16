Video: Canavan and Ó Cinnéide help Ulster club celebrate 30 years

16 February 2017

The Ulster Club are the reigning North American Senior champions

All-Ireland winning captains Peter Canavan and Dara Ó Cinnéide travelled to San Francisco last weekend to help one of the most vibrant and successful clubs outside Ireland celebrate 30 years in existence.

The Ulster Club are the reigning North American Senior champions and impressed their illustrious visitors. 

"If there is a template for a GAA club in America, this is it’, says Ó Cinnéide. "The Ulster way seems to be the right way."  

Peter Canavan was also impressed by boys and girls from San Francisco Youth who are preparing for a trip to Ireland to take part in the Feile. 

Video report by Jerome Quinn Media, on Twitter @JeromeQuinn.




Most Read Stories

Down legacy 'becoming a laughing stock' - Hughes

Fitzmaurice admits discipline is an issue

'Cake' can't see Rossies staying up

Keegan likes low-key approach

Banty still gets 'excited'

Guckian: we're not far off


Android app on Google Play