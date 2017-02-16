Winning is all that matters for 'Shock 16 February 2017





Tommy Shefflin.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tommy Shefflin.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Nothing but a win will satisfy Carrickshock in Croke Park on Saturday afternoon, according to their manager Tommy Shefflin.

The Kilkenny and Leinster champions will make their way to GAA headquarters this weekend where they will take on Ahascragh/Fohenagh in the All-Ireland club IHC final.

The venue for the final is of little consequence for the Kilkenny men as they are just going there to win as Shefflin told the Kilkenny People.

“These finals in Croke Park are a great day for the smaller clubs, if you want to describe them as such,” said Shefflin.

“Okay this is not the big final, but all you can participate in is what you are in.”

He added: “We are there now, This is our chance, but there is no point being there if you don’t win. It is all about winning.

“It is a great day for the club, parish and community to have their team playing in Croke Park, but the concentration has to be on winning.”