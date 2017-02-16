Hurley unsure of Kildare return date 16 February 2017





Kildare's Paddy Brophy and Sean Hurley celebrate after the 2013 Leinster U21FC final ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan Kildare's Paddy Brophy and Sean Hurley celebrate after the 2013 Leinster U21FC final ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Injured Kildare star Sean Hurley says he doesn’t know whether he’ll be able to line-out for the Lilywhites before their Allianz League campaign concludes.

The Johnstownbridge clubman returned to action with his county during the O’Byrne Cup last month after spending the last two years Down Under with AFL side Fremantle.

Since his returning to the Lillies’ squad however, he has suffered a number of injury set-backs and is unsure if he’ll be able to take part in any of their remaining Division 2 games ahead of the summer’s championship.

“It was a case of my body screaming at me over a period of time, with my knees, quads, Achilles tendon, and hips all giving me trouble,” Hurley told the Irish Examiner.

“So, I don’t know when I will be in a position to get back into full training again or if I will be available for selection before the end of the league.”