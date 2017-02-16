Promotion chase proved costly, says Limerick chairman 16 February 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Clare's Podge Collins under pressure from Darragh O'Donovan and Gavin O'Mahony of Limerick during their All-Ireland SHC Qualifier Round 2 clash at Semple Stadium, Thurles.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Limerick chairman Oliver Mann has suggested that the county’s hurlers may have placed too much focus on league promotion last year.

TJ Ryan’s side went down to Clare by four points last March in a crunch Division 1B promotion clash, condemning the Shannonsiders to a seventh consecutive season in the second tier, and in July they’d fall to the Banner men again in the second round of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers, leading to Ryan's resignation.

In his address at last night’s county convention, Mann suggested that the hangover from the league defeat in Ennis may have carried through into the summer for the team.

“Our hurlers were once again pipped at the post for promotion to Division 1A. This defeat seemed to leave its mark on the team for the remainder of the year,” he said.

“Did we place too much emphasis on promotion and never really recover from the disappointment of the defeat to Clare in Ennis?”

County board treasurer Donal Morrissey informed delegates on the night that Limerick’s absence from the league’s top flight is costing the county close to €100,000 per annum.