Fitzmaurice admits discipline is an issue 16 February 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has admitted that they need to cut down on the amount of frees they give away.

During the defeat to Mayo last weekend, Kerry conceded many fouls with Cillian O’Connor scoring nine points from placed balls.

Former Kerry defender Tomas O’Se criticised the side earlier in the week for the amount of fouling they are doing in games.

And Fitzmaurice admitted to the Kerryman that it is an issue they need to address before their clash with Monaghan in the next round.

“Definitely we’ll have to look at our discipline, Conor McManus is coming to town in a couple of weeks and he’s very accurate so we’ll have to be more disciplined,” said Fitzmaurice.

